Toledo man sentenced to prison for drug, firearm charges

James Sawyer, 33, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm possession charges.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was sentenced Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio to years in prison on drug and firearm charges.

James Sawyer, 33, pleaded guilty to the following charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sawyer was also ordered to be placed on supervised release for four years after his release from prison and to pay a $300 special assessment.

Toledo police arrested Sawyer in April 2022 after officers responded to a 911 call of a man pointing a handgun at passing vehicles. Officers found Sawyer fitting the description of the subject in north Toledo. After ordering him to stop, Sawyer removed a handgun from his pants and threw it to the ground and was then arrested, according to court documents.

Officers then searched Sawyer's backpack and found 28 plastic bags containing approximately 67 grams of methamphetamine," according to the U.S. DOJ.

Sawyer had a previous felonious assault conviction in Lucas County and was prohibited from possessing the firearm police arrested him with.

