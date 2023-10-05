Toledo man sentenced to life for killing his mother

Travis Lewton, 32, entered an Alford plea to aggravated murder and abuse of corpse charges. A Lucas County judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge on Thursday sentenced a Toledo man to life in prison without parole for killing his own mother.

Travis Lewton, 32, took an Alford plea to one count of aggravated murder and one count of abuse of corpse. The judge gave him an additional 11 months in prison, on top of the life sentence, for the abuse of corpse charge.

An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt. A defendant entering an Alford plea agrees to be found guilty without admitting they committed the crime.

The body of Lewton's mother, 71-year-old Nancy Lewton, was found in a wooded area behind their south Toledo home on Oct. 1, 2022, by officers dispatched to check on her safety.

Nancy Lewton was visiting her best friend in Florida a few days earlier and when family members couldn't get ahold of her when she returned home, they called the police.

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.