TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man entered an Alford plea Monday to involuntary manslaughter for a 2021 homicide, according to Lucas County court documents.

A Lucas County judge sentenced Brian Johnson, Jr., Monday to 10-13.5 years in prison for the August 2021 shooting death of Shawn Jackson, 40, in north Toledo.

A defendant entering an Alford plea does not admit to committing a crime but admits the state has sufficient evidence to get a conviction that could lead to a more severe sentence.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to the shooting in September 2021, but about two years later accepted the Alford plea. Toledo police said in 2021 they had surveillance video of Johnson shooting and killing Jackson.

