TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man will spend at least 4 years behind bars for the shooting death of a man on McCord Rd in November 2020.

Zechariah Klaus Gauer pled guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter on December 10, 2021.

On Friday, Gauer was sentenced to a minimum of 4 years in prison with a maximum possible term of 6 years.

Gauer killed a man on the 3600 block of McCord Rd. on November 27, 2020 after a confrontation, according to Sylvania Twp. Police.

