Toledo man sentenced to 29 years in prison for bank robberies

TOLEDO, Ohio — A federal judge has sentenced a Toledo man to 29 years in prison after pleading guilty to three bank robberies.

According to the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio, Scott Kelly Hansen, 63, robbed two banks in Ann Arbor, Michigan. and one bank in Ohio. All three robberies happened in 2022.

Judge Jack Zouhary sentenced Hansen to 348 months in prison and ordered him to pay $44,908.73 in restitution and serve a five-year term of supervised release when he is released from prison.

According to court documents, Hansen robbed a Chase Bank on East Stadium Boulevard, about a mile south of the University of Michigan campus, on July 16, 2022, while wearing a mask and baseball cap. No customers were inside the bank when he demanded money from the bank teller and implied that he was carrying a gun. The teller gave him $20,000 in cash and Hansen then fled the bank.

Three days later in Ann Arbor, Hansen entered a Fifth Third Bank on Washtenaw Avenue, about two miles east of the Chase Bank. He was wearing a similar outfit, too, but this time he pointed a gun at the bank tellers when demanding money. He fled with $15,000 in cash.

He tried to return to the same Fifth Third Bank days later but fled when he was recognized.

On Aug. 25, 2022, he entered a Civista Bank in downtown Norwalk, Ohio, again wearing a similar outfit and carrying a pistol. He ordered everyone to get down on the ground and pointed his gun at people in the bank before going behind the counter and demanding money.

"After growing frustrated with how slowly the teller was retrieving bills from the dispensing machine, Hansen grabbed two plastic money containers from the machine and fled the bank with approximately $82,000," according to the U.S. District Court.