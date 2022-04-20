x
Crime

West Toledo man sentenced 25 years to life in prison for raping 2 children

According to court documents, the incidents occurred between January and September 2018, when the 5 and 8-year-old victims visited Jeremy Huebner's home.
Credit: Lucas Co. Jail

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man convicted of raping two young children was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday.

Jeremy Huebner was found guilty by a jury of two counts of rape on April 4.

According to court documents, the incidents occurred in 2018, when the 5 and 8-year-old victims visited Huebner's home.

Prosecutors said Huebner threatened the victims to not tell their mother about what happened.

If Huebner is ever released from prison, a judge has order five years post-release control.

The defense team reportedly has plans to appeal.

