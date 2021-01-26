Man robbed at gunpoint while using south Toledo ATM

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM Saturday night.
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the Huntington Bank located at 4700 Heatherdowns Blvd.
According to a police report, the 33-year-old victim was using the ATM when an unknown man approached, pulling out a black handgun.
The suspect was able to flee the scene with the victim's jewelry.
At this time, the suspect has not been identified. It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.