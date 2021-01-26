Man robbed at gunpoint while using south Toledo ATM

The incident occurred Saturday night at the Huntington Bank located at 4700 Heatherdowns Blvd.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the Huntington Bank located at 4700 Heatherdowns Blvd.

According to a police report, the 33-year-old victim was using the ATM when an unknown man approached, pulling out a black handgun.

The suspect was able to flee the scene with the victim's jewelry.