TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

William Collins was charged in July after being accused of taking photos of himself sexually assaulting a 2-year old child and another young girl.

“This defendant is accused of sexually abusing two very young girls and recording the crimes,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said in July. “The allegations are reprehensible and we will hold this defendant accountable for his crimes.”

Investigators determined earlier this year that a person using the screen name “biggdikkdaddy” was found to be a member of multiple online groups that shared thousands of images of children, including infants and toddlers, being sexually assaulted, according to court documents.

RELATED: Man indicted on sex charges after allegedly raping 5-year-old

RELATED: Former Ohio trooper convicted of sexual battery, gross sexual imposition

Collins posted numerous sexually explicit images of young girls, as well as images of himself holding his penis. The hand in that photo has unique tattoos with a skull on his left thumb and the word “dilligaf” written on his left hand. Subsequent investigation revealed Collins had tattoos matching the tattoos in the photos, according to court documents.

A federal search warrant was executed at Collin's home on July 10. He was present and his cell phone was examined. Investigators found approximately six images of child pornography believed to be produced by Collins. The images are depictions of Collins sexually assaulting a two-year-old and include his hand with the district tattoos, according to court documents.

Collins also sexually assaulted an unidentified female child on Nov. 12, 2018, and created visual depictions of the conduct, according to the indictment.