Toledo man accused of threatening to kill girlfriend, dog with knife

Jay Mackey faces domestic violence, assault and resisting arrest charges.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man faces several charges after police say he threatened to kill his girlfriend and dog with a knife.

Jay Mackey, 38, is charged with domestic violence, assault, and resisting arrest after police say he threatened to kill his girlfriend and dog with a knife.

According to court documents, the mother of Mackey's child said that she and Mackey had an argument that turned physical. She said Mackey struck her, threw her to the ground and slammed her hand in a door on purpose.

The police incident report dated Tuesday, a day after Mackey's birthday, states that officers were called to a residence on Hill Avenue on a weapons call. Mackey allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and dog with a knife, the report says. Officer said Mackey refused to open the door when they arrived, so they forced entry through a side door and took Mackey into custody.

A Taser was used to subdue Mackey, and he was treated and medically cleared at a hospital before being transported and booked into the Lucas County jail.