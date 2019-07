TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was indicted with two counts of rape Wednesday.

Adrian Diamond, 40, was arrested and booked into the jail Tuesday morning.

Police posted on Facebook Monday asking for help locating 40-year-old Adrian Diamond.

Toledo Police Department Wanted: Help #toledopolice detectives & the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force locate Adrian Diamond, age 40. Diamond is wanted for RAPE. He may be living on the street...

Court records state Diamond raped an unconscious woman in Toledo on April 16.