Toledo man indicted on murder charges

A November double homicide of two women seems to be the case listed in the indictment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County grand jury has indicted a Toledo man for aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and other charges in connection with an unspecified Nov. 7 crime.

Donte Gilmer, 37, of 328 Langdon St., was indicted Thursday on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery.

The date of the crime included in the indictment is the same date that two women were shot to death in a vehicle in the 800 block of Vance Street. Later in November, a judge issued a search warrant in relation to the case for cell phone records of a witness who told police she picked up Gilmer near the scene of the double killing that morning.

Laura Luckey, 42, and Natasha Carlisle, 40, were found shot to death early that Sunday morning. One of the women was lying in the street near the open passenger-side door of a black Hyundai Sonata and the other was discovered in the vehicle's driver's seat.

Autopsies determined that Luckey was shot a total of eight times, including two shots to the head, and Carlisle was shot twice in the head.

According to the affidavit police filed for the search warrant, authorities believed one of the women had been in a romantic relationship with Gilmer. Police said the two had been seen together on the night of Nov. 6 and at Wolf Pack Motorcycle Club in the early-morning hours of Nov. 7.

Gilmer also was seen with a gun while pumping gas Saturday, witnesses told police.