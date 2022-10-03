Toledo man indicted for deadly Alexis Road crash

Austin Sparks, 21, faces aggravated vehicular homicide charges stemming from the March 10 fatal wreck.

Editor's note: The above video originally aired March 10.

A Lucas County grand jury has indicted the driver who police say caused a fatal crash earlier this month on Alexis Road.

Austin Sparks, 21, was indicted Thursday on aggravated vehicular homicide.

According to authorities, Sparks was driving at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Alexis Road and Tetherwood Drive on March 10 when his vehicle collided with another car being driven by 62-year-old Terrance Robb as Robb was attempting to make a turn.

Robb, of Erie, Mich., died at the scene.

Sparks also was injured in the crash, which forced authorities to close the road for some time after the wreck.

Also after the crash police urged Toledo drivers to slow down and take more care. Toledo police said drivers on Alexis Road are notorious for going well over the speed limit.

Witnesses to the crash said drivers speed down Alexis all the time, sometimes running right through the red light at Tetherwood Drive.