Toledo man indicted on multiple child pornography charges

The 27-year-old allegedly admitted these crimes to agents as they searched his home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 27-year-old Toledo man was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday on charges of production, possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, on June 12, 2020, law enforcement agents searched the property of John David Lewis, following an investigation into a child pornography and production tip.

During their search of his home, Lewis allegedly admitted to agents that he had sexually assaulted a friend's infant child and then shared the images on a social media website.

Lewis also allegedly admitted that he had recently received and distributed numerous materials containing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman sent a reminder that an indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the court after participants review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Deyana Unis and Tracey Ballard Tangeman.