Toledo man indicted on felony counts in alleged stabbing

Authorities say Shane Warner stabbed someone in the chest with a large knife multiple times on Aug. 8.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired in July regarding violent crime in the city.

A man arrested earlier this month for an alleged stabbing was indicted Tuesday on three felonies.

Shane Warner, 35, was indicted on attempted murder, felonious assault and kidnapping charges stemming from an Aug. 8 incident. Authorities say Warner repeatedly stabbed someone in the chest with a large knife.