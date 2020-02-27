TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man has been indicted on four counts of voyeurism after allegedly recording a minor in the bathroom more than once without her knowledge.

According to court records, Michael P. Kasakaitas, 41, recorded a minor while she used the toilet in the bathroom of their home. The documents allege that Kakakaitas did this without her knowledge.

Kasaikatas is also accused of recording a minor while she was getting changed. He allegedly filmed the victim through a wall vent that is shared by the bathroom and his bedroom.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.

