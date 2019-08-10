TOLEDO, Ohio — A man accused of beating his elderly mother has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after his mother died months later.

On New Year's Day, Judith Simpson, 79, was found inside her home on the 2300 block of North Holland Sylvania Road where police discovered she had been assaulted.

On June 26, Charles Simpson was indicted and charged with murder. He had been in custody since his arrest on Jan. 1.

On Tuesday, Simpson entered an Alford plea in court. An Alford plea is one in which a defendant maintains his or her innocence but admits that the prosecution's evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

Judith Simpson died on May 3.

Charles Simpson will be sentenced next month.

RELATED: Local man indicted on murder charges following his mother's death

RELATED: Man shot dead outside home on Kingswood Trail overnight