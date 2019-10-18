TOLEDO, Ohio — A 25-year old Toledo man has been found guilty of attempted kidnapping after entering an Alford plea in court.

Dayvon Forbes is accused of taking a 6-year-old child from Glenwood Elementary School back in April, when he did not have permission to do so.

According to Toledo Police, Forbes is the ex-boyfriend of the child's mother and told her he was going to hurt and possibly kill the child.

Police say Forbes eventually dropped the child off at a home and told the child to wait until someone picks the child up. The child was eventually returned to the parents, unharmed.

Forbes will be sentenced later this month.

RELATED: Man charged with kidnapping after being accused of taking 6-year-old child from TPS elementary school

RELATED: Toledo day care worker seen slapping child is officially charged