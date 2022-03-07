Toledo man found guilty in 2018 shooting death of Martrece Dobson

A Lucas County jury found Rashad Gaines guilty of murder on Monday. He's due to be sentenced later this month.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Feb. 17, 2022.

A jury found Rashad Gaines guilty of murder on Monday in the 2018 shooting of Martrece Dobson in north Toledo.

According to police, Gaines shot and killed Dobson while he was sitting in a car at the corner of East Oakland Street and Franklin Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Dobson suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Gaines is due to be sentenced later this month.

