Toledo man facing abduction charges, accused of forcing woman into his car at knifepoint

A Toledo man faces an abduction charge after allegedly forcing at least one victim into a car at knifepoint.

According to court documents, Michael Hodge, 41, and the victim share an apartment in west Toledo.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, the victim reportedly called her brother and asked him to pick her up from the home. When he arrived, Hodge was holding a knife and threatened to stab both the victim and her brother.

Soon after, court documents state the victim called her mother, and told her that Hodge had used a knife to force her into his car. Her mother told police she heard her daughter say, "Let me go, let me go!"

Hodge's phone was pinged on Route 2 near Sandusky and he was taken into custody.