TPD: Toledo man is arrested after shooting person stealing his vehicle in the neck

Court documents state that as Demetric Williams' vehicle was being stolen in west Toledo, he shot the driver in the back of the neck as he was driving away.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is in custody Thursday after shooting a person who was stealing his vehicle in west Toledo on Wednesday night, Toledo police said.

Court documents state Demetric Ramone-Schrone Williams fired a gun at a man who was in the process of stealing his vehicle, striking him in the back of the neck. The incident occurred at the Tobacco Stop on Monroe, near Douglas, in west Toledo.

Williams is charged with felonious assault. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court on Friday morning.