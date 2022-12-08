x
Toledo man convicted of 1980s murder taken off death row

A Lucas County judge agreed that certain evidence withheld by prosecutors should have been heard. Gregory Esparza's guilty verdict still stands.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 1983 is now off of death row.

A Lucas County judge vacated the death sentence for Gregory Esparza. He had filed an appeal, saying prosecutors back in the 80s withheld evidence during his trial.

The judge agreed, saying he was still guilty of killing a clerk at an east Toledo carryout, but that he should not be put to death.

Esparza has been transferred from a state prison to the Lucas County Jail while he waits for a new sentencing hearing.

