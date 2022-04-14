Toledo man convicted of fatally stabbing woman in 2019 sentenced to life without parole

Brian Friess was sentenced Thursday after he was convicted of stabbing Michelle Keagler to death in November 2019.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man convicted of stabbing and killing a woman will spend life behind bars without the possibility of parole.

Brian Friess was sentenced by a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge Thursday after he was convicted of stabbing Michelle Keagler to death in 2019.

Two other men, Chad Friess and James Heafner, were charged with obstructing justice in relation to the case.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a person down on the morning of Nov. 9, 2019. When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Keagler, suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy, a Lucas County deputy coroner determined Keagler had been stabbed two dozen times.

Friess was convicted on four counts, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and arson.