TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man is in court Thursday morning, charged with raping a child.
Court documents say Profirio Martinez assaulted a six-year-old in June.
This story will be updated with more information after his court appearance.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man is in court Thursday morning, charged with raping a child.
Court documents say Profirio Martinez assaulted a six-year-old in June.
This story will be updated with more information after his court appearance.