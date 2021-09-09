Toledo man charged with August murder pleads not guilty

Toledo police say they have video evidence of Brian Johnson Jr. shooting and killing Shawn Jackson.

A man charged with the shooting death of another last month was arraigned Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Brian Johnson Jr. pleaded not guilty to murder. Toledo police say they have surveillance video of him shooting and killing 40-year-old Shawn Jackson on Maywood Avenue.

Another man, Ronmetrius Scott, was also charged in the case with complicity to aid and abet.

Johnson is being held on a $1 million bond. He is due back in court Oct. 20.