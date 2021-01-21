Toledo man faces charges after allegedly threatening police officer, endangering child

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man has been charged after allegedly threatening a police officer on Wednesday.
According to a police report, crews were dispatched to the Save A Lot at Airport Hwy. after Detective Shelli Kilburn reported that the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Emmanuel Spearman, threatened to hurt her.
Spearman said that she then saw Spearman put a 3-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle, and failing to secure him, before taking off through the parking lot at a high rate of speed and driving over curbs.
Spearman was arraigned in court on Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated menacing and child endangerment. He was released that morning on an OR bond.