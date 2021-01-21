Toledo man faces charges after allegedly threatening police officer, endangering child

The man reportedly threatened to harm an officer at the Save A Lot on Airport Hwy. before putting a 3-year-old in the backseat of his car and driving recklessly.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man has been charged after allegedly threatening a police officer on Wednesday.

According to a police report, crews were dispatched to the Save A Lot at Airport Hwy. after Detective Shelli Kilburn reported that the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Emmanuel Spearman, threatened to hurt her.

Spearman said that she then saw Spearman put a 3-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle, and failing to secure him, before taking off through the parking lot at a high rate of speed and driving over curbs.