Toledo man charged with holding another against his will, beating him with paint cans and Mason jars

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is facing charges after police say he held another man against his will and beat him in the basement of a rental home.

Jeno Blackshear, 27, is charged with kidnapping and felonious assault. According to court documents, family members of Jonathan Bucher, 24, alleged he was being held by the suspect who was demanding a large sum of money for his release.

Toledo Police and the FBI began an investigation which led to a residence Thursday in the 900 block of Butler Street in East Toledo. A vehicle driven by Blackshear was stopped at that location.

He was taken into custody and SWAT made entry inside the house and located Bucher, who was injured from the incident. He was treated at the scene and declined further medical attention.

Bucher was held in the basement of the home for five hours, according to documents. He reported being beaten with a piece of wood, Mason jars and paint cans, and sustained lacerations requiring stitches and a broken nose.