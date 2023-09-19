Toledo man charged with arson after allegedly setting house on fire in north Toledo

34-year-old Benjamin Betts is accused of intentionally setting a house on fire on Ohio Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was arrested and is currently behind bars at the Lucas County Jail after allegedly setting a house on fire in north Toledo.

34-year-old Benjamin Betts was arrested Monday and is charged with multiple counts of aggravated arson after he's accused of intentionally setting a house on Ohio Street on fire on Fri., Sept. 15.

His bond was set for $75,000.

If you have any information regarding an arson, you can contact the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee at this link or call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

