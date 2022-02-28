Driver arrested in Toledo pedestrian fatality

A driver fleeing a police stop late Sunday night crashed, killing a pedestrian.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after police said he crashed while fleeing police late Sunday night, killing a pedestrian.

Michael Jackson, 35, of Toledo, also is charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter. He is in custody at the Lucas County jail.

Toledo police reported the person struck shortly before 12 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Sylvania Avenue and Willys Parkway by a vehicle driven by Jackson. The victim was identified Tuesday at Mohamed Souare, 35, of New Bavaria, Ohio.

Officers had stopped Jackson's vehicle for a traffic violation when he took off and led police on a chase through the city, Toledo police said.

The chase ended when Jackson's vehicle crashed through a barricade, struck a work vehicle and rolled over, striking the pedestrian in the process.

The pedestrian was killed and Jackson was injured and taken to Toledo Hospital, where he was treated and released.