1-year-old exposed to heroin, father arrested

Ryan Old has been charged with endangering children and possession of controlled substance.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 43-year-old Toledo man is charged with child endangering after a 1-year-old boy was found unconscious after being exposed to heroin at their Meadowlark Avenue home.

Ryan Old was taken into custody on Thursday after Toledo fire crews responded to the home and found the 1-year-old to be unresponsive.

First responders administered Narcan intravenously to the child and he regained consciousness, police reports say. The child was taken to Toledo Hospital for further observation.

Drugs wrapped in aluminum foil and drug paraphernalia were found at the home and Old was taken into custody after the substance field-tested positive.

According to court documents, Old admitted to having 2 grams of heroin/fentanyl. He was charged with endangering children, a second-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a fifth-degree felony.