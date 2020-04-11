Toledo man behind bars after breaking into home, found nude in victim's bed

Jermarla Jackson, 38, is facing burglary charges in relation to the incident. Bond was set Wednesday at $50,000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 38-year-old man has been charged with burglary after he allegedly entered someone else's home and was found nude in their bed.

According to a police report, Jermarla Quintell Jackson entered the victim's apartment without permission before she found him in her bedroom.

Jackson was taken into custody at the apartment, where officers reportedly observed signs of forced entry into the home.

Bond was set for the 38-year-old Wednesday in Toledo Municipal Court at $50,000. He was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.