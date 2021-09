Anthony Estep, 32, was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was arrested Monday night for allegedly stabbing his disabled grandfather in the back with a steak knife.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Monac Drive in west Toledo just after 11 p.m. A victim was found with a stab wound and Anthony Estep, 32, was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

According to court documents, the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. His wound required suturing.