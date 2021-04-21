Toledo man arrested for murder of Start High School graduate in Atlanta

Derrion Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday in Toledo and is awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Toledo for the murder of another Toledo man in Atlanta.

Derrion Johnson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. He is awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.

On April 15, Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot and found Stephon Diemetrious Middleton with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.