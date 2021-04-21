x
Crime

Toledo man arrested for murder of Start High School graduate in Atlanta

Derrion Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday in Toledo and is awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.
Credit: Lucas County Jail
Derrion Johnson was arrested Tuesday, April 20, in Toledo for a murder in Atlanta.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Toledo for the murder of another Toledo man in Atlanta.

Derrion Johnson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. He is awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.

On April 15, Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot and found Stephon Diemetrious Middleton with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Middleton was a 2020 Start High School graduate. A preliminary investigation concluded Middleton and Johnson got into an argument before the gunfire.

