41-year-old man arrested for shooting into crowd of women

Britton Norwood, who walked into the hospital with gunshot wound himself a week later, was charged with Felonious Assault for the June 25 incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was arrested on Saturday for shooting at a group of women on June 25, according to Toledo Municipal Court documents.

Just 9 days later, on Tuesday, July 4, a police report indicates the same man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Britton Norwood, 41, who lives in the 700 block of Norwood Ave. in central Toledo, is accused of standing on his porch, removing a handgun from his waistband and firing several shots into a group of women who were involved in an altercation of some kind.

One of the victims says a bullet from Norwood’s gun passed close to her head and grazed another person’s foot.

A police report filed on the night of the incident says witnesses called the location an “after hours” club.

Norwood has been charged with Felonious assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The circumstances of the July 4 shooting are unclear at this time. It’s unknown if the two incidents are related.

