Toledo man arrested for alleged home invasion, assault in Bedford Twp.

The 54-year-old Toledo man injured the male victim during the home invasion, according to Monroe Co. Troy Sheriff Goodnough. It's not believed to be a random crime.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A wanted Toledo man is behind bars at the Lucas County Jail after being arrested as the suspect in a violent home invasion in Bedford Twp.

On Jan. 12 at 12:25 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff Deputies responding to a call of a home invasion on the 6200 block of S. Telegraph Road found a 45-year-old male victim with minor injuries, according to a press release. The victim had been assaulted by an intruder and received treatment on the scene by the Bedford Twp. Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance.

The victim and the 54-year-old suspect, a man from Toledo, are acquaintances and this isn't believed to be a random crime.

Toledo police assisted in locating the suspect in Toledo. The suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Lucas County Jail until he can be extradited for arraignment in Monroe County.

The suspect's identity is being withheld until then.