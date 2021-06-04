Toledo man arrested and charged with selling fentanyl that caused two overdose deaths in Lucas County

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan defendant is charged in a two-count indictment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan, Toledo man Gerald Isom, 46, was arrested Tuesday and charged in a two-count indictment for allegedly distributing fentanyl that caused six overdose incidents, two of which were fatal.

Both counts carry a penalty enhancement due to death or serious bodily injury resulting from the use of the substance and a prior felony drug offense. If convicted, the Defendant potentially faces a mandatory life imprisonment sentence.

According to the indictment, from Dec. 26-27, 2019, it is alleged the defendant distributed a controlled substance mixture containing fentanyl that caused six people in Lucas County to overdose, two of which were fatal. In addition, prior to committing these alleged offenses, the defendant was convicted of felony drug trafficking of cocaine in Lucas County Court.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the court after a review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense, and the characteristics of the violation.

In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.