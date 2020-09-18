Toledo man jailed after video shows him holding gun near police cruiser

Christopher Lofton was charged with illegally possessing a weapon and when he was booked into jail, 12 grams of cocaine were found stuffed in his body

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is behind bars after officers found a video of him wielding a gun near a police cruiser on Facebook.

Officers saw the video of 25-year-old Christopher Lofton sitting in a car with tinted windows and holding up a firearm with a Toledo Police Department cruiser in the background. They were able to figure out what vehicle the post was made in, and located it parked at The Spot at Dorr and Collingwood.

The car was followed by police after it left and one officer tried to make a stop on Woodland, but as soon as they left the cruiser, Lofton drove off at high speed.

Two cruisers chased Lofton, and once they got to Pinewood and Division, Lofton got out and tried to flee on foot. However, that chase was short-lived as Lofton attempted to hop a fence and instead fell onto his face, according to the report. Lofton was then taken into custody without incident.

Toledo Fire and Rescue eventually arrived on the scene and took care of the wounds on Lofton's face.

He was later booked into Lucas County Corrections where it was discovered he was hiding 12 grams of cocaine in his body. Officers also learned that the firearm he had shown in the initial Facebook video was stolen.

Lofton has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding, having weapons while under disability, CCW, tampering with evidence, RSP, trafficking and illegal possession of cocaine and illegal conveyance.