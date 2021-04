Justin Scott arrested for charges of felonious assault for striking a woman in the head with a firearm

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is in custody, accused of striking a woman in the head with a gun and causing an injury that required stitches.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Justin Scott was arrested by Toledo police on charges of felonious assault.

TPD said that the suspect assaulted a woman in the 1800 block of Dunham Street in south Toledo, striking her with a firearm.

The woman was hospitalized for her injuries and received four stitches in her head.