Toledo man found not guilty of murder in nephew's 2022 stabbing death

Greg Imber, 58, was found not guilty of two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in the July 2022 homicide of Wesley Imber, 30.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County jury acquitted a Toledo man of murder and felonious assault charges on Wednesday in the July 2022 stabbing death of his nephew.

Greg Imber, 58, was found not guilty of two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in the homicide of Wesley Imber, 30, who was found suffering from at least one stab wound on Northdale Drive in west Toledo on July 24, 2022.

Wesley was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center, where he later died. The Lucas County Coroner's Office said in an autopsy report that Wesley had nine "sharp force injuries", which included stab wounds and incised wounds.

Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.