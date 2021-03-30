Toledo man accused of walking into Old West End Academy, asking secretary to take her clothes off

The man is accused of asking the secretary to undress and asking her to give him $5. He's been charged with criminal trespassing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is in jail on charges of criminal trespassing after allegedly entering Old West End Academy on Cambridge through an unlocked door, asking the secretary for $5 and then asking that she take her clothes off.

A 36-year-old man was booked into the Lucas County jail on the fourth-degree misdemeanor on Monday.

A police report states police were alerted to a breaking and entering at the school around 8:10 p.m. Police arrived and spoke with a Toledo Public Schools officer who was searching for the suspect. Officers then found the suspect walking in the school parking lot and took him into custody.

The suspect's address is listed as being only a few blocks away from the school.

School administrators told police that a man entered an unlocked door, made demands of a school secretary and then began running through the school.

Court documents say the man entered the academy without permission and refused to leave after being told to do so "by several employees."