Toledo man accused of raping woman in BGSU dorm building

Assad Girad, of Toledo, allegedly raped a woman who had invited him to the Kreischer dorm, according to court documents. He was arraigned Monday in Wood County.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Toledo man who allegedly raped a woman inside a Bowling Green State University dorm building was arraigned Monday.

Assad Girad, of Toledo, is accused of raping a woman at the Kreischer building on April 1.

The woman invited Girad to watch a movie with friends. Before he arrived, she told him that she did not want to have sex with him, according to court documents. When the movie ended and the two were alone, Girad allegedly forced the victim to the ground and raped her.

Girad was indicted in May on rape, kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges.

He was released on bond and is due back in court in late June.





