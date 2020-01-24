TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police need help finding Thomas Claybourne. According to court records, Claybourne punched a woman in the face inside a north Toledo grocery store.

That woman suffered a broken jaw and several broken teeth. A warrant is out for Claybourne's arrest on charges of felonious assault. According to the warrant, Claybourne approached the woman inside Erie Food Mart on Galena Street and began yelling at her for not paying him for damage he said she caused to his vehicle.

The woman started to respond to Claybourne, when he punched her in the face, the warrant states. The woman will require at least one surgery.

If you know where Claybourne is, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

