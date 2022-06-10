South Toledo man accused of attacking victim on Chessie Circle Trail

Ryan Carter is being charged with felonious assault after an incident Monday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police have charged a Toledo man with felonious assault after he allegedly attacked another man Monday along the Chessie Circle Trail in south Toledo.

According to the Toledo Municipal Court Clerk's office, the altercation happened at 2:10 p.m. Monday near the bridge that takes the trail over the Anthony Wayne Trail.

The victim told police that Ryan P. Carter, 43, punched him about five times in the head and face. Carter also slammed the man's head, which was protected by a helmet, into the ground three times, police said. The victim suffered several injuries, police said.

Carter did not appear for his arraignment in Toledo Municipal Court Thursday due to a medical issue, according to court documents. His attorney appeared on his behalf. The judge set his bond at $25,000. Carter's next hearing will be June 13.

