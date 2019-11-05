TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary and threatening to inflict physical harm early Saturday morning.

Daryll Veres, 27, entered a house in south Toledo without permission late Friday night, took a safe from the closet and hid in the basement, according to police.

Vernes was found by a woman. He then threatened to hurt her if she told anyone he was there, police records show.

Police said Vernes left the house with the safe but was apprehended shortly after the incident.

Vernes is scheduled to face a judge Monday morning.