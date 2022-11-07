'It's time to have those tough conversations': Community leaders demand action, accountability amid ongoing youth violence

After the homicide of 17-year-old Marvelous Walton on Saturday, leaders against gun violence are prompted to take even greater action to protect Toledo's youth.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Marvelous Walton's life was remembered Sunday during an emotional vigil.

His death has amplified how badly the need is for direct action against issues of gun violence within the community, and leaders are more determined than ever to make progress.

For Shawn Mahone Sr., his youth behavior modification program, Young Men and Women for Change, is about preventing unhealthy choices among children and teens.

"It's time to have those tough conversations. It's time to sit down and come up with a strategic plan, regardless of what it looks like or what it feels like," Mahone said. "We have to do what's best for the city, and I think this is the time to get it done."

He said the reason we've seen a spike in violence, is because there's no type of actual accountability program in place.

"As a group, as a city, implement some type of operation for accountability, then we get everybody involved," Mahone said.

He's hoping that partnering with the West Toledo Neighborhood Association will help lay the blueprint and show how to make changes in the community.

Mike Roby is the executive director of the association and lives in the neighborhood Walton was killed.

"We need people to step up and start saying something," Roby said. "The police can't be at every corner, every day."

Roby said he agrees with Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz on why these fatal events occur.

"A lot of the times the people that are getting hurt or are getting killed have an idea of why," he said.

However, for Mahone, he still says more action should be taken.

"I think this is the time that we have to sit down with our mayor and we have to have these harsh conversations that so many are avoiding to have," Mahone said.

Walton's homicide now marks the sixth juvenile homicide in Toledo and 29th homicide this year.