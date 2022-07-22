Toledo Humane Society seeks information on dog cruelty near Willys Complex Pool

The female dog, whom investigators have named Willow, was discovered dead Thursday.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to solve an animal cruelty case in West Toledo.

A dead dog was discovered Thursday near the tennis courts at the Willys Complex Pool, 1375 Hillcrest Ave..

The female dog -- whom the Toledo Humane Society has named Willow -- was found dead lying inside a blue, cloth pet carrier.

The carrier was unzipped and bowls of food and water were nearby, according to a news release from the society.

Humane society officials said evidence at the scene leads them to believe the dog was alive when she was taken to the park.

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying what happened to Willow. Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity at the park Wednesday or Thursday night, or who may have information about the case, should call the Toledo Humane Society cruelty officers, Courtney Schroyer, at 419-891-1561.

People with information on Willow's case also can file a report on the humane society's website. All cruelty reports remain confidential.

"Please help us get justice for Willow because no animal should have to suffer," the society's news release said.

