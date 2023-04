The body was found on the second floor of a vacant home on Vance Street by family of the deceased individual, Toledo police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are conducting a homicide investigation after a dead body was found in a central Toledo home Tuesday night.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.