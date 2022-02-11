Toledo's former fire chief Brian Byrd takes over as city safety dierctor

Byrd said that their long service on the city's safety forces has given them a unique outlook, and they intend to lead with a community-focused vision to further improve the Glass City's safety.



"There's going to be outreach, engagement, and consistent observation of what's working and what's not," Byrd said.



Byrd says he and his staff already are developing an approach to tackle some of Toledo's biggest issues, including it's homicide rate. Last year was Toledo's deadliest year ever. Byrd says their tactics will focus not only on stopping crime as it happens, but also addressing the conditions that perpetuate it.



"So we want to take this opportunity to look at the violence itself, to try to address the violence itself, along with other community focused programs and initiatives that can deal with some of the overarching issues and environments that create that," Byrd said.



Toledo already has seen a reduction in gun violence this year, with only one homicide in 2022 so far compared to six at this same time last year. Byrd said he's not certain what's causing this decline, but he says anything that seems to be working will be something he intends to keep.