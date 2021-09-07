Toledo firefighter arrested, charged with domestic violence

Adam Thal was taken into custody without incident. His wife accused him of choking her. Thal pleaded not guilty.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on June 27, 2021.

A Toledo firefighter was arrested last week and charged with domestic violence.

Toledo police officers were dispatched Friday just before midnight to meet with a complainant of a domestic violence incident. An investigation determined there was probable cause that Adam Thal, 46, was the primary aggressor, according to a police report.

Thal was taken into custody without incident.

Court records indicate Thal's wife accused him of choking her. Thal pleaded not guilty.