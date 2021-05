TFD says the man was found in a hallway of the apartment complex and took himself to a local hospital.

A man was shot in Pinewood Place apartments on 1202 Collingwood Blvd. on Saturday according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

TFD says the man was found in a hallway of the apartment complex. The victim took himself to a local hospital.

The victim’s current condition is unknown as well as details on a suspect and whether or not they are in custody.