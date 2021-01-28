TPD: Man shot in east Toledo was likely accidental, self-inflicted wound

Police were seen entering and exiting Empire's Hair and Nail Salon on Thursday morning.

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning at a salon on the city's east side. A release from TPD said while the investigation is ongoing, they believe the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

Jamal Griffin was shot in the 100 block of Main Street, records show. Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center staff notified Toledo police of a walk-in gunshot wound victim just before 3 a.m. Griffin was described to be in serious but stable condition.

Yellow caution tape draped part of Main Street, between 1st and 2nd streets just before 5:45 a.m. Empire's Hair and Nail Salon and Ken & Kate's Baby Empire were among the businesses roped off by police tape.

Police were seen going in and out of the salon into Thursday morning.